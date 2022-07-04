Related Posts
Four named to Eastern Shore Rural Health senior leadership team
October 15, 2021
BGCES thanks Perdue Farms for supporting Christmas Program
February 12, 2022
Democrats Hoping Northam’s Background Will Win Election For Him
October 26, 2017
Local Conditions
July 4, 2022, 2:43 pm
Sunny
82°F
82°F
7 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 41%
wind speed: 7 mph E
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:47 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
2 hours ago
Gallery & Video: the 2022 Cape Charles Independence Day Parade - Shore Daily NewsThe WESR AM-1330 KHz frequency first came to life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on January 30, 1958. Programming on FM 103.3 MHz first went on-air on July 17, 1968. From local news to Swap Shop to ...