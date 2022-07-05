(EASTVILLE, VIRGINIA) July 4, 2022 – The Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently installed new officers who will serve a three year term. Pictured (left to right) are Claiborne Dickinson, Regent; Bonnie Shannonhouse, Outgoing Regent and now Chaplain; Susan Enzastiga, Secretary; Kit Warren, Treasurer; Kathy Lehman, Historian and Cara Burton, Librarian. Not present: Jody Bundy, Vice-Regent; Terry Wiser, Registrar and Catie Hubbard, Corresponding Secretary. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at NorthamptonCountyVADAR@yahoo.com.

