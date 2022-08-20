Eastern Shore Rural Health celebrated National Health Center Week the week of Aug. 8 with health fairs at each center. National Health Center Week is a decades-old, annual celebration recognizing the innovative, quality care provided by Community Health Centers nationwide.

Rural Health staff provided health screenings and information on Rural Health services. Community partners were on hand to spread the news about their offerings. Participating community partners included Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Eastern Shore Literacy Council, Riverside Health System, Intrepid, Telemon Corp., Molina Healthcare, Pregnancy Center, United Healthcare Insurance, Eastern Shore Health District and Eastern Shore Community College.

WESR-FM participated at the health fair at Rural Health’s Onley center as part of the festivities to help spread awareness of available resources.

Wendy Bell as the Tooth Fairy Juan Gomez & Marisela Lopez Kim Oshirak, Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Matt Clay and Delegate Rob Bloxom Kelley on WESR Radio!

