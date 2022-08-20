Chincoteague American Legion Riders Chapter 159 will hold a poker run to benefit our veterans, through operation comfort warrior and Freedom hunters on August 20, 2022. Registration 9:30 AM to 11:00 at Royal Farms on 33620 Chincoteague RD. Wattsville Va. Last bike in 3:00 PM at American Legion Post 159 on Chincoteague Island, VA. $20 entry fee- rider. $10 fee for passenger. $5 for extra hands. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and worst hands. There will be food, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All are welcome 2,3, or 4 wheels.

The final summer concert series at the Exmore Moose Lodge is this Saturday August 20th. Doors open at 5. DJ Sleepy G takes the stage from 5:30 to 6:45 followed by country rock musican Megan Brittingham 7 to 8:15 and the Nashville Nights Band from 8:30 to 11:30. This event is open to the public. Advance tickets are $15 per person or $20 a couple. Tickets at the door $20 per person only. Don’t miss the Exmore Moose Lodge final summer concert series Saturday August 20th. Call 757-919-0337 or 757-709-4333 for info.

Summer 2022 in Cape Charles will once again be alive with the sound of music featuring free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles!

The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer-long concert series on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and showcases a wide variety of musical artists with something for everyone.

Now in its ninth year, the weekly concerts attract thousands of local residents and visitors and provide an opportunity to enjoy free family friendly entertainment and to socialize with friends and neighbors, old and new.

Tonight’s music is by the Tisburys. The concert runs from 7 until 9 p.m. and is free.

