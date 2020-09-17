The National Weather Service in Wakefield has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central. Virginia, and southeast Virginia including Accomack and Northampton Counties.

From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday evening, rain will overspread the area this morning as the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Sally merge with a slow moving frontal boundary.

The rain will become heavy at times this afternoon, continuing through tonight, before tapering off t to light rain Friday. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches will be likely with locally higher amounts possible. The runoff from this much rainfall will likely result in localized flash flooding.

Potential impacts include rapid rises of water, flooded roads, and flooding of structures in low lying areas near streams.

