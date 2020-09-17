Funeral services for Mr. Preston Barkley of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 4 until 6 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Keith E. Joynes
October 24, 2018
Ms. Shynita Matthews
July 10, 2019
John W. Wilson formerly of the Shore
August 27, 2020
Mr. Thomas Hickman Scott formerly of Bloxom
July 2, 2019
Local Conditions
September 17, 2020, 4:39 pm
Showers
73°F
73°F
2 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 2 mph ESE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 am
sunset: 7:07 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
26 minutes ago
National Weather Service revises rainfall prediction totals - Shore Daily NewsThe National Weather Service has revised its rain fall prediction totals for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, now predicting the most rain anyone should see will be no more than four inches, local amoun...