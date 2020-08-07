The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Flash Flood Watch from noon today through late tonight for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton, and portions of southeast Maryland including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. This, when combined with very wet antecedent conditions in much of the watch area, will likely lead to additional instances of flash flooding.

Rapid rises in creeks are possible, along with flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Stay away or be swept away. Creek banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

.