For some areas of the Eastern Shore, the rains came Thursday afternoon got plenty of rain. Others got very little. As much as four inches of rain fell in parts of Northampton County with a line of thunderstorms that passed through around 4 p.m. But much of Accomack only got less than half an inch of rain. The weather station at Wallops reported four tenths of an inch. One farmer called the Northampton rains “multi million dollar” rain.

On the other hand, the drought continues over much of Accomack County. While areas of the western shore were getting as much as 6 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, much of the Eastern Shore received less than in inch of rain.

However the forecast over the next few days call for showers and thunderstorms so there is a chance for Accomack to see an improvement in the moisture situation.

