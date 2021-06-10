By Linda Cicoira

Notice was sent Wednesday to local leaders regarding the first of the estimated Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that the Eastern Shore’s 19 incorporated towns are expected to receive.

A tally of these first figures came to more than $6.5 million. The monies are being called “estimates” and are listed with town population tallies.

The towns were listed alphabetically for Virginia. The estimates show the town of Accomac was at $251,598. Belle Haven was at $260,417. Bloxom was listed at $189,866. Cape Charles was at $528,615. Cheriton was listed at $232,404. Chincoteague was listed at $1,491,430. Eastville showed $175,859. Exmore was listed at $711,736. Hallwood showed $103,752. Keller was listed at $87,670. Melfa showed $200,759. Nassawadox was listed at $247,966. Onancock was listed as $628,216. Onley showed $259,379. Painter was listed at $116,202. Parksley was listed at $419,157. Saxis was listed at $119,833. Tangier showed $363,650 and Wachapreague showed $115,683.

Again, these are only the first of the monies to be received.

According to the notice, the “towns have broad flexibility to spend these funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Specific federal requirements say the amounts cannot exceed 75 percent of the town’s operating budget as of Jan. 27, 2020.