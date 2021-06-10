- Toolbag found on seaside rd send text with description to claim it 7577092897
- Rack for 150 gallon oil tank in great shape. Call 787-3070
- 1980 24ft formula fishing boat and trailer new 5.7 v8 engine also brand new outdrive with all paper work boat read to go fishing 6000.b.o 7573025082
- 20ft landscaping trailer new tires does need some work can fit a car on it $1400 4435235741
- Selling 4 Toyota Tundra factory allow wheels and tires. Wheels in excellent condition. Tires have good tread. Size is 275/65R18. Price $295.00. Selling bimini top for 18-23′ boat. Top is in good condition and ready to mount. Price $100. Want to buy up to 3 cords of oak firewood. Does NOT have to be seasoned or split. Live in Onancock but number is 410.491.7337
- Very old carpenters chest measuring 2ft by four foot with tray for saws insid, could be used for coffee table $100 Large steamer trunk $50 Looking to purchase a nice browning a5 shotgun or nice colt 45 7573877506
- Small cat tree for sale, like new $ 20 Standing hair dryer, new but only works on low heat $ 20
Free twin sized mattress, good condition, free, please pick up 7577877351
- Looking to buy a va 85 crab pot license please call 7576786808
- L/f car trailer or roll back tow truck reasonably priced can need some work 6097804960
- I HAVE A DEWALT MITER ON WHEELS WITH ACCESSORIES AND A DUST HOOD TO PUT ON IT. 200.00 DOLLARS 7573367242
- Wheel chair and 2 walkers all 3 for $350 or $125 a piece 7574425478
- 18 foot 1995 bay liner boat with a trailer $1500 4425728
- Lf someone to hay a 7 acre field. 23 foot cabin cruiser with brand new 750 v8 needs a little tlc $6000. 8452823485
- Walt Hamm railroad pocket watch $200 obo, Very expensive doesn’t need to be fixed. Assortment of sports cards very good ones about 2700 of them $200 Open to trades. Send a text to 7579905849
- Jon Deere riding mower 6947726
- Colored tv $15, Vacuum eureka upright $20, Coffee maker $15. $40 or $35 for all of them. Lf a donation of microwave and sofa 7573312598
- Lf a running good used car $700-$800 7576655464
- Lf a used lativator with motor. It carries shingles up 2 stories on a roof. 7577105921
- 1992 Ford F-150 2 wheel drive 92k miles speedometer does not work, Heat and ac work. It is a Work truck and it passes inspection $1600. 7577104407
- 3 axle utility truck and 6 wheeler truck F-350 flatbed 7100810
- Single seater go kart ready to ride new motor and clutch $250 obo 7577090209
- Lf a transmission for 2006 Ford Taurus automatic, Lf someone to fix electric window on car, Lf 1 or 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent by Salisbury 4104228973
- Kids dirt bike never ridden comes with training wheels discuss info when call. Room for rent 550 a month. Roomba vacuum k2 $150 paid over $200 brand new in box 4438801331
- 2 camper shells for free located in accomac 4104307128
