  1. Toolbag found on seaside rd send text with description to claim it 7577092897
  2. Rack for 150 gallon oil tank in great shape. Call 787-3070
  3. 1980 24ft formula fishing boat and trailer new 5.7 v8 engine also brand new outdrive with all paper work boat read to go fishing 6000.b.o 7573025082
  4. 20ft landscaping trailer new tires does need some work can fit a car on it $1400 4435235741
  5. Selling 4 Toyota Tundra factory allow wheels and tires. Wheels in excellent condition. Tires have good tread. Size is 275/65R18. Price $295.00. Selling bimini top for 18-23′ boat. Top is in good condition and ready to mount. Price $100. Want to buy up to 3 cords of oak firewood. Does NOT have to be seasoned or split. Live in Onancock but number is 410.491.7337
  6. Very old carpenters chest measuring 2ft by four foot with tray for saws insid, could be used for coffee table $100 Large steamer trunk $50 Looking to purchase a nice browning a5 shotgun or nice colt 45 7573877506
  7. Small cat tree for sale, like new $ 20 Standing hair dryer, new but only works on low heat $ 20
    Free twin sized mattress, good condition, free, please pick up 7577877351
  8. Looking to buy a va 85 crab pot license please call 7576786808
  9. L/f car trailer or roll back tow truck reasonably priced can need some work 6097804960
  10. I HAVE A DEWALT MITER ON WHEELS WITH ACCESSORIES AND A DUST HOOD TO PUT ON IT. 200.00 DOLLARS 7573367242
  11. Wheel chair and 2 walkers all 3 for $350 or $125 a piece 7574425478
  12. 18 foot 1995 bay liner boat with a trailer $1500 4425728
  13. Lf someone to hay a 7 acre field. 23 foot cabin cruiser with brand new 750 v8 needs a little tlc $6000. 8452823485
  14. Walt Hamm railroad pocket watch $200 obo, Very expensive doesn’t need to be fixed. Assortment of sports cards very good ones about 2700 of them $200 Open to trades. Send a text to 7579905849
  15. Jon Deere riding mower 6947726
  16. Colored tv $15, Vacuum eureka upright $20, Coffee maker $15. $40 or $35 for all of them. Lf a donation of microwave and sofa 7573312598
  17. Lf a running good used car $700-$800 7576655464
  18. Lf a used lativator with motor. It carries shingles up 2 stories on a roof. 7577105921
  19. 1992 Ford F-150 2 wheel drive 92k miles speedometer does not work, Heat and ac work. It is a Work truck and it passes inspection $1600. 7577104407
  20. 3 axle utility truck and 6 wheeler truck F-350 flatbed 7100810
  21. Single seater go kart ready to ride new motor and clutch $250 obo 7577090209
  22. Lf a transmission for 2006 Ford Taurus automatic, Lf someone to fix electric window on car, Lf 1 or 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent by Salisbury 4104228973
  23. Kids dirt bike never ridden comes with training wheels discuss info when call. Room for rent 550 a month. Roomba vacuum k2 $150 paid over $200 brand new in box 4438801331
  24. 2 camper shells for free located in accomac 4104307128
Eastern Shore Community Services Board