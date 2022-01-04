The COVID numbers posted Monday on the Virginia Department of Health web site show Accomack County with 56 test positives, 3 hospitalizations and no deaths. Northampton had 12 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Accomack County had a 7 day average test positive per 100,000 rate at 110.2 compared to 155.7 statewide. The 14 day total per 100,000 for Accomack is 984.2 compared with 1608 statewide. Northampton’s average test positive per 100,000 for the last week was 101.0 compared to 155.7 statewide. The 14 day total per 100,000 in Northampton is 860.7 compared with 1608 statewide.

These numbers show that for now, the Omicron variant is having less of an impact on the Eastern Shore than in other areas of Virginia.