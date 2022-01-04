At the Annual Meeting of the Chincoteague Island Library the Board of Directors welcomed two new board members David Ingold and Kathy Michaelian while saying farewell to long time board member, Beverly Gorsuch. The following officers were elected for 2022. Paul Miller, President; Lisa Reed, vice president; Aubrey Kurtz, secretary; and Carrole Welsh, treasurer. Linda Ryan who served as president of the board for 15 years was thanked for her many years of service to the board. While stepping down from the role of president, Linda will remain on the board and serve as a library volunteer.

Linda said, “This has been a fun and rewarding journey. I look forward to continuing to serve the library and seeing the Chincoteague Island Library grow and continue to be an important part of the community.”

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague serving the community and visitors alike. The library is open 6 days per week, offers 24-7 wi-fi, programs for children and adults, book clubs, and special programs. Contact the library at 757-336-3460 and follow-on Facebook.

