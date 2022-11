Fire units from Onancock, Tasley, Parksley, Melfa and Wachapreague responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning at 21066 Fairgrounds Road near Onancock at 10:41 AM.

Fire units arrived to find fire coming out of the roof of the structure.

The fire was contained in approximately 20 minutes.

It is believed that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The house was heavily damaged.