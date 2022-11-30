Stock photo.

An accident involving a school bus took place shortly before 8:00 AM on Wednesday morning on Pungoteague Road. The school bus reportedly crashed into the woods.

7 students have been transported from the accident. The remaining students were taken to Pungoteague Elementary School, where they were all evaluated by emergency personnel.

There is no information available at this time on the severity of any of the injuries.

Viriginia State Police Sgt. Michele Anaya released the following statement at 9:06 AM: “State police are currently on scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in Accomack County. The crash occurred on Pungoteague Road just north of Boggs Road, Pungoteague area of Accomack County. There are children on board, with several reports of injuries, unknown at this time the extent of injuries. More details and pictures will follow once they are received.”

Pungoteague Road is blocked while emergency responders process the scene.

This is a developing story, return for updates.