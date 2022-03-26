Stoghill

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club has announced Chris Stoghill will be the new General Manager of the Club.

Board President Peter Turlington sent an email to members Thursday afternoon informing them of the board’s decision.

“The new GM comes from within our own club member family and already lives on the fourth fairway, Mr. Chris Stodghill,” said Turlington. “Mr. Stodghill, his wife Maggie, and their three sons, have been active members of the club and energetic golfers for many years.”

In recent years, Chris has led the Pool and Activities Committee, which has elevated activities at the pool and implemented fun new events from ES Top Golf on the driving range to a variety of live entertainment and events in the club house to teen pool parties and video game tournaments. Chris brings to this position his extensive business and team management experience, most recently with the National Counseling Group, where he served as Site Director and Community Relations Director. He is enthusiastic about the club and committed to continuing to grow and improve the club for the enjoyment of the membership.

“I want to thank Steve McClaskey, who led the GM Search Committee, and the members who assisted on this committee,” Turlington continued. “They screened over twenty resumes from applicants along the East Coast and locally and interviewed the top three candidates.”

Stoghill will replace Monika Bridgforth, who served as the Club’s GM since the beginning of 2020, the bulk of which was consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also appreciative to Monika Bridgforth for not only the outstanding job she has done during her tenure as General Manager but also her assistance with the transition, offering to stay on until April 7th and to be available to assist Chris with questions that he may have.”

