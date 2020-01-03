The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club announced Thursday that it has hired Monika Bridgforth as its new GM.

Bridgforth is a graduate of Wellesley College and has a Masters of Business Administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. She has extensive experience in strategic planning, communication, marketing, budgeting, program and funds development, organizational realignment, goal setting and community engagement, with a focus on both building relationships and getting results. She and her husband have lived on the Eastern Shore for 15 years, the last five of which she has served as Museum Director at the Barrier Island Center. She has an excellent reputation in the community including with several of our Club Board of Di rectors and members which have worked with her in various community organizations.

In the letter to members, Peter Turlington said “Ms. Bridgforth will start on Monday part time for January and February as she completes her commitments at the Barrier Island Center and then be full time with our club as we begin ramping up operations starting in March.”

.