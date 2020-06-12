Pictured from left to right: YP members Brian Laird, Andrea Misener, winner Taylee Thomas, YP President Lynn Brankley and Will Russell.

The ESVA Chamber’s Young Professionals Group awarded their annual essay contest winner scholarship funds Tuesday afternoon at Eastern Shore Radio’s studios in Accomac.

This year’s winner was Taylee Thomas from Chincoteague High School. Thomas was the Valedictorian of Chincoteague’s 2020 class and will be attending Salisbury University this fall where she will pursue a Bachelors of Science in nursing.

Each year the Young Professionals, with help from the ESVA Chamber and ESVA Chamber Foundation, conduct an essay contest for the area’s high school seniors, who are asked to write an essay about why they love the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

“This year was the largest turnout ever,” said YP President Lynn Brankley. “We want to thank everyone who participated and send out a big congratulations to Taylee and wish her the best of luck in her college career.”

The ESVA Chamber’s Young Professional’s mission is to talk to high school seniors about career opportunities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

