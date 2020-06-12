ONANCOCK, Virginia – Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) is the only hospital in Virginia to be named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

It marks the second time that Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital has made the Top 100 list.

“We remain committed to providing the Eastern Shore community with world-class health care that rivals what is available in metropolitan areas,” said John Peterman, President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “The Riverside team is proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories.

“It is such an honor to once again be included on the Rural & Community Hospital Top 100 list,” said Robert Crockett, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “The Eastern Shore community can be very proud of the physicians, nurses, and all Riverside team members who work tirelessly to make our region a healthier place to live.”

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission, and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX.”

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at https://www.ivantageindex.com/ top-performing-hospitals/.

Riverside operates five acute care hospitals in southeastern Virginia including three other rural hospitals in Gloucester, Williamsburg and Tappahannock. Riverside Tappahannock Hospital made the top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals list in 2016, while Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital earned the honor in 2017.

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities. The Riverside Shore Health Services campus that opened in 2017 includes the hospital, Riverside Shore Cancer Center and the offices for the specialty providers of Riverside Medical Group as well as outpatient physical therapy.

.