Kelly Webb

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hiring of Kelly Webb in the position of Marketing and Membership Specialist. She will be responsible for promoting chamber members through social media, email, marketing, and the chamber website. She will also work to attract new members and to serve the chamber’s current membership. In addition, she’ll assist with advertising sales for the chamber’s print publications.

“We are very fortunate and excited to have someone of Kelly’s caliber,” Chamber’s Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini, stated. “We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things she will be unveiling to help our ESVA businesses, as well as to build resiliency for the future.”

Webb grew up in Cape Charles and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2008. “I am very excited to start this new chapter with the ESVA Chamber of Commerce” stated Webb. She resides in Franktown with her husband, Kyle and two children, Ava and Cooper.

She’s looking forward to serving the business community on the Eastern Shore and building new relationships.

The ESVA Chamber’s mission is to serve, promote, and connect the businesses and communities of the Eastern Shore. For more information on the Chamber, its members, or joining the Chamber, visit them online at www.esvachamber.org or in person at 19056 Parkway in Melfa. Kelly can be reached at marketing@esvachamber.org or (757) 787-2460.

.