  1. Delta 12″ bench top planer with extra blades and manual $100.00 call 757-787-8605
  2. LF a free wood stove  323-338-4969
  3. 19 HP 61″ Bobcat mower, 3 pc glass table set, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
  4. LTB used vehicle possibly Honda Accord 442-5009
  5. Antique fireplace mantle $65  757-505-6110
  6. Guitar $500   710-4159
  7. Hotpoint chest freezer  $100  443-721-6792
  8. LF sofa or sleeper sofa  LF small boat  757-921-8021
  9. Hydraulic handicap chair lift for van side door $500  984-1937
  10. Troy Bilt 46″ riding mower $250  757-693-1417