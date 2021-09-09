- Delta 12″ bench top planer with extra blades and manual $100.00 call 757-787-8605
- LF a free wood stove 323-338-4969
- 19 HP 61″ Bobcat mower, 3 pc glass table set, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
- LTB used vehicle possibly Honda Accord 442-5009
- Antique fireplace mantle $65 757-505-6110
- Guitar $500 710-4159
- Hotpoint chest freezer $100 443-721-6792
- LF sofa or sleeper sofa LF small boat 757-921-8021
- Hydraulic handicap chair lift for van side door $500 984-1937
- Troy Bilt 46″ riding mower $250 757-693-1417
