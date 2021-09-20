Pictured: With a library card, children can access free downloadable eBooks, access free homework help online, and other learning resources in addition to checking out books.

This September Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind everyone that a library card is an important step toward life-long learning and academic achievement. During this month, we would like to encourage parents to sign their children up for their very own library card. With school starting, a library card will provide them with many resources that will aid them in their educational journey. Anyone who wishes to get a library card can visit one of four Eastern Shore library locations and ask how to get a library or apply for one online.

Throughout September, ESPL will be offering a few exciting programs. This month’s takeaway kit will feature all the supplies needed to make library card lanyards along with additional activity sheets. Library staff would love to see all the lanyards you make, so if you post photos on Instagram please tag us @esplyouthservice. We are also hosting a giveaway to any child who has or gets a library card. All you have to do is visit Beanstack.espl.org and join the September Library Card Sign-Up Month Drawing. Complete the drawing sign-up online and you will automatically be entered a chance to win a surprise gift basket at the end of the month.

If you have any questions, please email our Youth Services Librarian, Tiffany Flores, at youthservices@espl.org or call 757-787-3400.

.