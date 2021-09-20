(AP) – Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies Thursday in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, as each sought to cast the other as extreme.

The candidates in the closely watched race met at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, a small town in southwest Virginia, where the debate got off to a relatively heated start, with cross-talk and occasional snide remarks.

The first questions of the night dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than 12,000 Virginians dead and hospitalized tens of thousands more. The candidates’ answers highlighted the already clear differences about how they would approach attempting to manage the virus.

Asked his position on President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates issued earlier this month, Youngkin called himself a “strong advocate” for the COVID-19 vaccines but said he thought the president lacked the authority to “dictate” that workers receive one.

“I have been a strong, strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. I do believe that individuals should be allowed to make that decision on their own,” said Youngkin, a former business executive and political newcomer.

McAuliffe criticized Youngkin as failing to show leadership, saying later in the debate: “His Day One plan would be to unleash COVID because he doesn’t believe we should mandate vaccinations.”

He also accused Youngkin of urging college students to use loopholes to get past universities’ vaccine mandates, with the Democrat’s campaign promptly highlighting a tape of Youngkin saying, “I encourage people to … stand up for your exception.”

The candidates’ stark differences on abortion were also on display during the hourlong debate. Each sought to make the case that the other was out of line with the mainstream. McAuliffe said Youngkin wants to “ban abortion,” while Youngkin called McAuliffe “the most extreme pro-abortion candidate in America today.”

McAuliffe, who often promises to be a “brick wall” against legislation that would curtail abortion access, was asked a question about third-trimester abortions and indicated he would support loosening a requirement that three doctors sign off on the procedure. He called it an issue of fairness for women in rural communities.

Youngkin, who describes himself as pro-life but says he supports exceptions for rape, incest or to save a mother’s life, said he would not have signed Texas’ new law banning most abortions but indicated he would support a “pain threshold bill.”

Apart from this week’s recall election in California, only Virginia and New Jersey are electing governors this year, and the Virginia race is by far the most competitive. That’s meant the contest has drawn outsized national attention as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections.

Polls have generally shown McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014-2018, with a slight edge over Youngkin.

While Virginia has been trending blue for over a decade as northern Virginia continues its growth, Republicans are optimistic about their chances this year, hoping that a diverse statewide ticket and a historical trend of opposition in Virginia to the party in control of the White House will boost their odds.

Youngkin, a former co-CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group, also has the vast personal wealth to help bankroll his campaign.

.