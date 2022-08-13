(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) August 9, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library just changed its look! The traditional seagull logo has been replaced with a design that matches the modernization of library services. The “rebranding” of the Eastern Shore Public Library System (ESPL) reflects the changes having taken place in the past five years as the system has introduced new services and programs, responding to community needs. The new graphic design and promotional pieces were designed pro bono by TGD Communications in Alexandria, Virginia. TGD is also designing the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center website which has been supported with grant funding.

The graphic design was a group effort with staff, TGD, and the ESPL Foundation Chairman John Edmonds, who has artistic design and marketing expertise. The goal of the design was to create something vibrant, colorful, and reflective of library services to the Shore. A color scheme was selected based on the positive feedback from the library’s capital campaign “Check Me Out” promotional material and the library’s “Beyond Books” delivery van graphic wrap, both also created by TGD.

After numerous sessions critiquing mock-up designs, the rebranding team decided the logo with a book opening over the water met the library’s identification needs. The logo also hints at rays of sun providing the light of knowledge and energy as well as pools of water giving the impression of people gathering. Rochelle Gray, TGD Founder and Creative Strategist, stated that her design highlights the uniqueness of the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s peninsula in that you can watch the sun rise and set over the water within a very short distance. With ESPL serving people from birth to golden years, from the rise and setting of ages, this uniqueness further reflects the library’s scope of services.

The rollout of the rebranding is timed to promote library card registration with September being National Library Card Sign-Up Month. A core function of library services is to promote reading and provide access to online resources, many of which require an ESPL library card. Staff want the new library card design to inspire reading and increase use of library resources. The new design is more fun. Patrons can ask for the new card, whether replacing their existing one or getting a new registration, by simply visiting any of the four Eastern Shore of Virginia public libraries in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox.

In addition to the new library card, ESPL’s website is getting a new look in the near future that will make finding information on the website easier. Along with the brand new Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center website, www.esplheritage.org, the updated espl.org website will improve online access to library and local history information in a format that that is easier to read and better organized. Website redesign has the goal of increasing use of online library resources as well as knowledge of what services the library offers.

To celebrate the new logo, library card, and websites, ESPL will give away a string backpack to library card holders while supplies last. Stop by any of the four Eastern Shore of Virginia libraries to learn more. Call 757-787-3400 or visit espl.org for hours and more information.

.