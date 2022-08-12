- I have large air conditioner for the junk man if he wants to come pickup three vintage clam baskets $10.00 EACH OR $25 FOR ALL numerous National Geographic magazines for $100 7573877506
- i have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.I also have an motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- ATTENTION GAMERS 1999 20″ Sony trinitron CRT television with remote in excellent condition. Works great for retro gaming. $150 or best offer. 7577100108
- Looking for a used Yeti cooler or one similar to it, also a gently used Kitchen Aid stand mixer. 7577098949
- Fiberglass Barge 30 ft x 14 ft Located in Nassawadox Creek $15,000 7577107754
- L/F late model cars and trucks running at reasonable prices will consider none running vehicle must be complete you can send pics and price to 6097804960
- I have a vintage Standard HORIZON ECLIPSE VHF FM Marine Radio $30. 7576945660
- Oklahoma joes vertical meat smoker with offset fire box good for 3 turkeys and ribs $200. 7094063
- Lf low profile gas tank for an outboard motor willing to trade 7877268
- 2 utility bodies for trucks with doors and tool bends together $500. 07 btx Honda 1300 lots of extras 4k miles $3800. Utility trailer 4 foot wide 6 foot long $550 Has a ramp 8945713
- Lf 4 or 5 used crab pots for not too much 7577104738
- 7577098195 Vinyl album collection from 60s 70s 80s mostly rock with bluegrass all kinds of things wide variety
- Chevy 1990 pickup truck 7577871281
- Standing chandelier with 2 lamps, Vanity 7578942045
- Lf 6 2 underground wire 250ft 6074374782
- 2000 bay liner Capri 17 ft, motor not good, boat needs cleaning up trailer and tires are good $800. Vanity with lights brand new in the box $150 4438801331
- One bedroom apartment in Jamesville for rent $500 a month first and last month rent for deposit 7573870570
- 6 foot sliding glass door fiberglass with shade system $500 slides to left from inside 7578240046
- Brand new 5 piece drum set spl unity 2, black with serious metallic flakes never been played comes with symbols and all the stuff $400. 30 gallon sprayer attaches to lawnmower battery sprays behind you as you mow $75. Mens shoes size 11 1/2-12 dress shoes and sneakers name brand 7577101490
- Lf exercise bike 7577101093 leave a message
- Lf VR system for PlayStation 4, Lf 4 wheeler that charges and goes 15 mph, Lf someone to give a price for a senior citizen ramp or railing 7576655335
- 2001 Ford Escape 4 door xlt v6 engine wedge wood blue 7109595
- Ginnie birds 7578174722
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page