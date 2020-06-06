(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) – Eastern Shore Public Library recently installed its first StoryTrail at Northampton Free Library, its branch library in Nassawadox. Part of the Steps to Well-Being initiative, the StoryTrail provides a healthy family, social-distancing outdoor activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families are welcome during daylight hours to take a walk along the shady trail on the library’s property while having the pleasure of reading a picture book together.

The StoryTrail begins at the front of the building with simple instructions to follow the numbered pages along the trail. While enjoying the walk, the family reads the story.

This first StoryTrail features the book, Bird Count, written by Susan Edwards Richmond and illustrated by Stephanie Fizzer Coleman. Youth Services Librarian, Janice Felker, stated she chose this book because, “It is a great story about a favorite Eastern Shore pastime, bird watching. The illustrations are bright and colorful and the amount of text on each page as well as the page size make it a great choice for a StoryTrail book.”

The Library plans to create more StoryTrails in the future at other locations and will partner with other local organizations to create a StoryTrail “trail” on the Eastern Shore. In addition to promoting wellness, the trails help build a Culture of Reading, one of the Eastern Shore Public Library’s Library2020 initiatives. If your organization would like to install a StoryTrail or if you have questions, call the library at (757) 787-3400 for more information or visit the library’s website, www.espl.org.

