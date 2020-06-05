1.2 craftsman 42in cut Riding mowers for parts $75 obo for both, 5-6 large pallets to give away, LF twin bed w/ frame, clean mattress & box spring for reasonable price 757-710-8606
2.2007 Honda Civic 4door, runs good 609-780-4960
3.LF home for rent in Accomac 894-1233
4.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271
5.LF David Marshall 442-3366
6.Outdoor swing set made of treated wood, missing a slide 442-9030
7.2010 Nissan Altima 894-6987
8.John Deere 48in cut 0 turn, recently fully serviced, 48in Husqvarna riding mower, 42in cub cadet 787-7969
9.Gallon of blue bottom paint $60 442-6644
10.LF trailer door 30in by 5ft10in 757-894-9584
11.LF air conditioner for reasonable price 757-710-7695
12.55pc Moriyama China set $40, 30+ pairs of women’s shoes $3 per pair, women’s jewelry $1-5 694-7012
13.1996 Full size Ford Pickup, 2 small rust spots, single cab $1,900 obo, LF home for rent, LF car trailer for reasonable price 302-519-1311
14.757-787-7370 Mason jars $10, garden seeder $15
15.10k BTU AC unit $200 obo, microwave 1,000 watt $30 787-2963
16.1996 Buick Regal $1,500 710-6030
17.Refrigerator $100 709-9255
18.Snapper riding mower, needs carburetor, winch 2 speed 757-894-3196
19.Beehives $130 apiece 665-4424
20.LF home for rent between Melfa and Parksley 757-387-2182
21.Fiberglass camper shell for late 90’s GMC pickup, tanks for liquid storage, LF seat for John Deere lawnmower 787-1574