There is only one place on the Eastern Shore where victims of domestic and sexual violence can turn to for help- the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV). Each year, ESCADV shelters 150 people, answers 250 hotline calls and provides services to about 300 people. The coalition is proud to announce the Building Hope Capital Campaign- Expanding Capacity, Extending Services- to create Hope Harbor, a 5 acre, three-building campus in Onancock which will house its emergency shelter, administrative and advocacy offices, donation center and community outreach space.

The campaign goal is $1.7 million, of which almost half is already raised or pledged An initial donation of $350,000 by local philanthropist David Landsberger allowed the Coalition to purchase the property. ESCADV has also received generous support from the Town of Onancock, ESCADV board members, garden and art clubs and others familiar with the organization to move quickly on the first of three buildings, the emergency shelter. Now, the Coalition looks to the wonderful Eastern Shore community to raise the remaining funds.

ESCADV is the only local organization that survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence can turn to for hope. In addition to the emergency shelter, the Coalition provides a 24/7 emergency hotline, legal advocacy, rape crisis services, individual counseling, children’s services, support groups, housing assistance, hospital and courtroom accompaniment and more.

Campaign Chair John Fiege is pleased to have a talented Capital Campaign Committee to solicit individual donations and educate the public about the project. Committee members include ESCADV Board President Peaches Dodge, Board Member David Landsberger, Jenny Barker, Nikki McGoldrick, William Baals, Joyce Holland and Jane Bulette. Many community leaders are strongly advocating for the project.

“This project is vitally important to our community to empower survivors to free themselves and break the cycle that sometimes entraps future generations,” Fiege said. “Whatever you can do to help us create Hope Harbor and thereby expanding capacity and extending services, would be greatly appreciated. My wife and I are funding a room where survivors of sexual assault can be comfortable and accompanied by an advocate while waiting for a nurse examiner to come from across the bay with an evidence recovery kit. I can’t even imagine the horror, but hopefully this will help in some way.”

The campaign is expected to run for only a few months and will include opportunities for naming rights, corporate sponsorships, and in-kind gifts.

ESCADV made the decision to look for a new facility because capacity had become a challenge. Over the years, the Coalition’s original 16-bed shelter was frequently at capacity and any additional survivors in need of a place to stay had to be housed in hotels. It was not uncommon for ESCADV to be sheltering up to 30 people at a time, with almost half of them having to stay in hotels, which aren’t ideal from a safety or cost standpoint.

When COVID arrived, capacity became an even bigger challenge. Only one survivor and any accompanying children could be housed in each side of the duplex-style shelter at a time. All other clients had to be housed in hotels. This tripled the organization’s housing costs and it quickly became obvious that another solution was needed.

In August, ESCADV purchased the future home of Hope Harbor with the help of Landsberger.

“When I saw the property where ESCADV will be I knew immediately that it was a find — while I knew there would be work, the bones were there for a facility that would be excellent for a cost that I believed ESCADV, with my help, could afford,” Landsberger said. “So, the challenge of taking these empty buildings and turning them into a wonderful service-providing place for the Shore was exciting for me. The problems of spousal and sexual abuse are not unique to the Eastern Shore — but the lack of viable options is. This facility will allow ESCADV to serve the population much better and in a much more coordinated way. Outreach will be easier as will treatment — a “one stop” place to go for help. That’s important.”

The new shelter will have a capacity of 30 with private rooms with Jack and Jill bathrooms, a communal kitchen, a rec room and a playroom and playground for children staying in the shelter.

The new administrative and advocacy office will house ESCADV’s staff while also being a space to provide new services to clients who aren’t staying in the shelter. The office building will have laundry facilities for clients so they don’t have to go to a laundromat, a food pantry and an exam room where a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner can perform Physical Evidence Recovery Kits for survivors of sexual assault.

“As we expand in size we can expand our outreach to the communities of the Eastern Shore,” said Peaches Dodge, ESCADV Board President. “We will continue to provide a safe, hope-filled harbor for any person who seeks it.”

To arrange for a committee member to call on you or to learn more about the campaign please contact John Fiege at john@johnfiege.com; 757-710-2489 or contact Sarah Barban, ESCADV’s Director of Fund Development at sbarban@escadv.org; 757-787-1959. To give online please visit www.escadv.org/HopeHarborCapitalCampaign.