Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the area last night and the effects were pretty much as expected. The worst part of the weather moved through between 8 and 10 p.m. The rain total was 1.5 inches and there were wind gusts over the water at up to 40 knots, which is a minimal tropical storm. Elsewhere wind gusts topped off at around 35 mph away inland. No major damage has been reported.

There were power outages. Early this morning A&N Electric reports 626 customers without power at 5 a.m. today.

There was a report of a tree blocking Metompkin Road near Gargatha Landing Road and there was a report of a tree falling onto a house on Mears Station Road near Bloxom, the Bloxom Fire Company responded to both calls and there were no injuries reported. New Church was called to a tree blocking the north bound lane of Rt. 13 near Susan’s Seafood.

Tornado warnings were reported near Suffolk and in Virginia Beach. On the Eastern Shore there was a tornado watch in effect, but that is standard practice when a tropical system comes through.

The weather started improving around 10:30 as the center of Elsa moved northward.

