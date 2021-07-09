By Linda Cicoira

Judge W. Revell Lewis III of Accomack Circuit Court accepted a jury’s recommendation Thursday and sentenced a county resident to 33 years in prison for his part in the 2018 shooting and robbery of a father outside his Painter area home.

Thirty-eight-year-old James Ernest Logan was given 20 years for robbery, three years for use of a firearm in that felony, and 10 years for malicious wounding. He was convicted in May.

The victim, Quanta Mapp, of Seaside Road, was with his then five-year-old son when the incident occurred. The child had gotten into the car and popped the trunk so Mapp could put a kerosene can inside. Mapp heard shouting over his shoulder and said he turned to find three men pointing guns at him. They were masked and began asking about money or drugs, he said at a previous hearing “I’ve been at my job for seven years with Tyson,” the victim added, explaining that he was not connected to such activity.

His son was not injured. Mapp was able to get inside his house when the men ran out of ammunition. He got shot in the arm and head. “I thought I was dead. My son was still in the car,” Mapp said. He was able to identify the suspects by voice and eventually seeing their faces.

Logan denied being a gunman. He argued that there were conflicts in the times text messages were sent, that stories changed three or four times, and the life-threatening injuries amounted to the victim quickly being treated and released from the hospital. Logan’s character witnesses did not appear or did not testify. The defendant plans to appeal the conviction, said defense lawyer Carl Bundick.

“We trust juries when they come into these court rooms with a great sense of responsibilities,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. “The jury gave great consideration that added up to 33 years. I would submit that the jury’s sentencing was appropriate.”

Bundick disagreed. “The jury got it plainly wrong here,” he said.

The maximum sentence for robbery is life in prison. Logan could have gotten up to 20 years for malicious wounding. He received the mandatory time for the firearm offense.

