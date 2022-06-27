Willie C. Randall, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Exmore, is proud to announce his 25th anniversary. Willie has been serving the investment needs of the Eastern Shore since 1997, and he knows the firm provides a valuable service here.

“Understanding what is important to my clients and working through our established process to build personalized strategies to achieve their financial and life goals is the cornerstone of my practice,” Randall said. “Personal service for individual investors is a key to the success and longevity of Edward Jones. That’s our basic principle.”

“I’ve enjoyed doing business with our community,” Randall said. “And I look forward to many more years of serving the investment needs of my friends, neighbors and business associates.”

Willie Randall’s office is located at 4045 Lankford Highway in Exmore.

