The Eastern Shore Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech is partnering with several universities from June 28-29 to host a series of field days for farmers and others interested in seeing the latest results from university weed management trials.

These will include tours of herbicide demonstration plots, updates on integrated weed management trials, and updates on UAVs (drones) for herbicide applications.

The Eastern Shore Agricultural Research and Extension Center, located at 33446 Research Drive in Painter, Virginia, will host the first stop of the tour on June 28. Events are scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Register for the field days here.

The University of Delaware Carvel Research and Education Center, located at 16483 County Seat Highway in Georgetown, Delaware, will host the second stop on June 29. Events are scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Contact Mark VanGessel at mjv@udel.edu to register and for more information.

Later that day, the final stop of the tour will be held at the University of Maryland Wye Research and Education Center, located at 211 Farm Lane in Queenstown, Maryland. Events are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner. Register here and contact Kurt Vollmerat or Taylor Garrett for more information.

.