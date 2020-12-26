The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were all unchanged in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 262 test for a test positive rate of 0%.

The Eastern Shore has now vaccinated 312 people, 211 in Accomack and 101 in Northampton.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,105 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 479 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 45 to 2,187 currently.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 16 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 58,799 tests for a test positive rate of 1.8%.

