The Eastern Shore reported 34 additional COVID-19 test positives in the Sunday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health, 24 in Accomack and 10 in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization.

Virginia reported 3,254 additional COVID test positives with745 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 10 to 2,177 statewide.

13 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with one additional probable death.

