Both Accomack and Northampton Counties reported no additional COVID-19 metrics throughout the Memorial Day Weekend. The Eastern Shore’s seven day average test positivity rate has now fallen to 4.3%.

As of Memorial Day Monday, 14,484 Accomack County residents(44.3%) have been given the first COVID-19 vaccination shot and 12,207 have been fully vaccinated(37.3%). In Northampton, 6.835(57.5%) have received the first shot and 5,928 have been given both(49.8%).

Virginia reported 122 additional COVID-19 test positives and 24 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 18 to 375 statewide, the lowest since the last week of March 2020.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

