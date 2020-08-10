The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission has closed voting for the first annual local’s choice competition and is pleased to announce the 2020 winners. The survey launched June 26th and closed July 27th. With 34 categories, each winner will receive a window decal and digital plaque to post on their business and website to commemorate their contribution to the local economy and community.

“We are so excited to announce our 2020 Local’s Choice winners,” says Robie Marsh, the commission’s Executive Director. “We wanted to show appreciation for local tourism businesses who make the Eastern Shore of Virginia vibrant for visitors and residents alike. The Eastern Shore would not be the same without these outstanding members of our community.”

“The Eastern Shore is home to amazing entrepreneurs, creatives, chefs, you name it,” says Christy Betz, the Assistant Executive Director for the commission. “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the people behind the business and am always blown away by their drive, passion, and creativity. I simply cannot thank these community members enough.”

Best Crab Cakes The Island House Runners-Up: The Shanty and Mallards at the Wharf



Best Eastern Shore Style Clam Chowder The Great Machipongo Clam Shack Runners-Up: The Blarney Stone Pub and Cape Charles Brewing Company



Best Soft-Shell Crabs The Great Machipongo Clam Shack Runners-Up: Mallards at the Wharf and The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant



Best Oyster Menu Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery Runner’s-Up: The Great Machipongo Clam Shack and Mallards at the Wharf



Best Clam Menu The Great Machipongo Clam Shack Runners-Up: The Island House and The Shanty



Best Drum Fish The Exmore Diner Runners-Up: The Island House and the Hook @Harvey



Best Swelling Toads The Exmore Diner Runners-Up: Sting-Ray’s Restaurant and Captain Zack’s Seafood



Best Cobia The Island House Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and The Shanty



Best Clam Fritter The Wachapreague Carnival Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and The Chincoteague Carnival



Best Oyster Fritter The Wachapreague Carnival Runners-Up: The Chincoteague Carnival and Exmore Diner



Best She-Crab Soup The Shanty Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks



Best Burger Cape Charles Brewing Co Runners-Up: The Blarney Stone and The Shanty



Best Pizza Deadrise Runners-Up: Panzotti’s and Yuk Yuk & Joes



Best Sandwiches Machipongo Trading Company Runners-Up: Coastal Baking Co. and Market Street Grill



Best Outdoor Dining The Island House Runners-Up: The Shanty and Mallards at the Wharf



Best Ice Cream The Island Creamery Runners-Up: Brown Dog and Mister Whippy



Best Pastry Corner Bakery Runners-Up: Coastal Baking Co. and The Bakery on Mason



Best Orange Crush The Shanty Runners-Up: The Island House and Mallards at the Wharf



Best Specialty Shop Gull Hummock Gourmet Market Runners-Up: Blue Crab Bay Co. and North Street Market



Best Craft Beverage Cape Charles Brewing Co. Runners-Up: Chatham Vineyards and Black Narrows Brewing Co.



Best Gift Shop The Boardwalk Runners-Up: Blue Crab Bay Co. and The Brandt



Best Jewelry Shop Moonrise Runners-Up: C.D. Marsh and Michael’s



Best Clothing Store Periwinkle’s Runners-Up: Dawn’s and Shore Creations



Best Antique Store Blue Crow Runners-Up: Exmore Antique Emporium and Timothy Smith & Sons



Best Art Gallery Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio Runners-Up: At Altitude Gallery and Danny Doughty Gallery



Best Ecotour Tangier-Onancock Ferry Runners-Up: Seaside Ecotours and Eastern Shore Adventures



Best Fishing Trip Day Trippers Runners-Up: Top Dog Charters and Cape Charles Fishing Adventure



Best Kayak Tours Southeast Expeditions Runners-Up: Burnham Guides and Assateague Explorer Cruise & Kayaking



Best Rentals Eastern Shore Custom Carts Runners-Up: Chincoteague Island Outfitters and Southeast Expeditions



Best Campground Cherrystone Family Camping Resort Runners-Up: Kiptopeke State Park and Tom’s Cove Campground



Best Bed and Breakfast The Inn at Onancock Runners-Up: Bay Haven Inn and Fig Street Inn



Best Hotel or Motel The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant Runners-Up: Hotel Cape Charles and Northampton Hotel



Best Vacation Rental Company Cape Charles Vacation Rentals Runners-Up: Bay Creek Vacation Rentals and Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles

