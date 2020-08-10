The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission has closed voting for the first annual local’s choice competition and is pleased to announce the 2020 winners. The survey launched June 26th and closed July 27th. With 34 categories, each winner will receive a window decal and digital plaque to post on their business and website to commemorate their contribution to the local economy and community.
“We are so excited to announce our 2020 Local’s Choice winners,” says Robie Marsh, the commission’s Executive Director. “We wanted to show appreciation for local tourism businesses who make the Eastern Shore of Virginia vibrant for visitors and residents alike. The Eastern Shore would not be the same without these outstanding members of our community.”
“The Eastern Shore is home to amazing entrepreneurs, creatives, chefs, you name it,” says Christy Betz, the Assistant Executive Director for the commission. “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the people behind the business and am always blown away by their drive, passion, and creativity. I simply cannot thank these community members enough.”
- Best Crab Cakes
- The Island House
- Runners-Up: The Shanty and Mallards at the Wharf
- Best Eastern Shore Style Clam Chowder
- The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
- Runners-Up: The Blarney Stone Pub and Cape Charles Brewing Company
- Best Soft-Shell Crabs
- The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
- Runners-Up: Mallards at the Wharf and The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant
- Best Oyster Menu
- Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery
- Runner’s-Up: The Great Machipongo Clam Shack and Mallards at the Wharf
- Best Clam Menu
- The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
- Runners-Up: The Island House and The Shanty
- Best Drum Fish
- The Exmore Diner
- Runners-Up: The Island House and the Hook @Harvey
- Best Swelling Toads
- The Exmore Diner
- Runners-Up: Sting-Ray’s Restaurant and Captain Zack’s Seafood
- Best Cobia
- The Island House
- Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and The Shanty
- Best Clam Fritter
- The Wachapreague Carnival
- Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and The Chincoteague Carnival
- Best Oyster Fritter
- The Wachapreague Carnival
- Runners-Up: The Chincoteague Carnival and Exmore Diner
- Best She-Crab Soup
- The Shanty
- Runners-Up: Exmore Diner and Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks
- Best Burger
- Cape Charles Brewing Co
- Runners-Up: The Blarney Stone and The Shanty
- Best Pizza
- Deadrise
- Runners-Up: Panzotti’s and Yuk Yuk & Joes
- Best Sandwiches
- Machipongo Trading Company
- Runners-Up: Coastal Baking Co. and Market Street Grill
- Best Outdoor Dining
- The Island House
- Runners-Up: The Shanty and Mallards at the Wharf
- Best Ice Cream
- The Island Creamery
- Runners-Up: Brown Dog and Mister Whippy
- Best Pastry
- Corner Bakery
- Runners-Up: Coastal Baking Co. and The Bakery on Mason
- Best Orange Crush
- The Shanty
- Runners-Up: The Island House and Mallards at the Wharf
- Best Specialty Shop
- Gull Hummock Gourmet Market
- Runners-Up: Blue Crab Bay Co. and North Street Market
- Best Craft Beverage
- Cape Charles Brewing Co.
- Runners-Up: Chatham Vineyards and Black Narrows Brewing Co.
- Best Gift Shop
- The Boardwalk
- Runners-Up: Blue Crab Bay Co. and The Brandt
- Best Jewelry Shop
- Moonrise
- Runners-Up: C.D. Marsh and Michael’s
- Best Clothing Store
- Periwinkle’s
- Runners-Up: Dawn’s and Shore Creations
- Best Antique Store
- Blue Crow
- Runners-Up: Exmore Antique Emporium and Timothy Smith & Sons
- Best Art Gallery
- Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio
- Runners-Up: At Altitude Gallery and Danny Doughty Gallery
- Best Ecotour
- Tangier-Onancock Ferry
- Runners-Up: Seaside Ecotours and Eastern Shore Adventures
- Best Fishing Trip
- Day Trippers
- Runners-Up: Top Dog Charters and Cape Charles Fishing Adventure
- Best Kayak Tours
- Southeast Expeditions
- Runners-Up: Burnham Guides and Assateague Explorer Cruise & Kayaking
- Best Rentals
- Eastern Shore Custom Carts
- Runners-Up: Chincoteague Island Outfitters and Southeast Expeditions
- Best Campground
- Cherrystone Family Camping Resort
- Runners-Up: Kiptopeke State Park and Tom’s Cove Campground
- Best Bed and Breakfast
- The Inn at Onancock
- Runners-Up: Bay Haven Inn and Fig Street Inn
- Best Hotel or Motel
- The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant
- Runners-Up: Hotel Cape Charles and Northampton Hotel
- Best Vacation Rental Company
- Cape Charles Vacation Rentals
- Runners-Up: Bay Creek Vacation Rentals and Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles
- Best Vacation Rental Home
- Little Red House
- Runners-Up: Bayfront Escape and Chesapeake Dream