Vernon Bell, ESCBA scholarship chairman, and George Bryan, ESCBA president, pictured in rear, presented the awards.

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently presented $1,000 scholarships to three local graduating seniors, Noah Lewis of Northampton High School, Virginia Ross of Broadwater Academy and Joe Teasley of Nandua High School.

Scholarships are based on school, church and community activities, academic achievement, an essay on a Christian topic and an interview with a three-member committee.

Lewis, the son of Kay Lewis of Cape Charles, ranked seventh out of 99 students with a 3..8 grade point average and will be attending High Point University. He was a member of the National Honor Society, a Scholastic Bowl Player and co-captain, a volunteer for Hispanic Ministry, a Cape Charles Baptist Splash Camp employee, a Vacation Bible School Worship Leader and a Northampton County Parks and Recreation Camp Counselor. Pastor Russell Goodrich said, “Noah is honorable, dedicated, self-motivated, compassionate, focused and driven.”

Lewis developed an interest in NASCAR racing after a neighbor took him to a race at the age of 12. He is now a credentialed NASCAR journalist, with the age requirement of 18 waived for him because of his diligence.

Ross is the daughter of P.G and Jennifer Ross of Exmore and graduated with a 4.14 grade point average and will attend Old Dominion University to pursue nursing. Ross has attended leadership conferences at Longwood and James Madison universities the past two years. She is a member of the Red Cross, BETA Club, Interact Club, varsity chorus and All-Shore Chorus and Envirothon Team. She was all-conference in both volleyball and basketball. At Belle Haven United Methodist Church, Virginia participated in Vacation Bible School, various fundraisers, church services and Walk for Life supporting the Accomack/Northampton Pregnancy Center. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Barrier Island Center, United Way and other organizations.

Her French teacher, Dominique Dardenne, said “Virginia is not a grade getter but rather a knowledge seeker.”

Teasley is the son of Alan and Elizabeth Teasley of Craddockville and will be attending Virginia Military Institute after finishing third out of 152 students with a 4.23 grade point average. Teasley was class president for two years, a member of the BETA Club, attended a Youth Leadership Conference, Boys State and USMA West Point Leaders Experience. An outstanding athlete, Teasley competed in football, wrestling, swimming and baseball. He is a board member at Craddockville United Methodist Church and has volunteered with ESO Ballet and at Central Accomack Little League.

Tammy Pruitt, a Nandua teacher and advisor, said, “Joe is one of those rare young men who works for the extra credit in the classroom and puts in extra practice before the game. He is a good student, great competitor and an as awesome leader.”

ESCBA scholarship chairman Vernon Bell presented the awards.

