The Eastern Shore reported two additional net test positives Monday morning. Accomack County’s total test positive count was revised downwardly by one, but Northampton reported three additional test positives. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 46 tests for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

Virginia reported 797 additional test positives with 266 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 20 to 832 statewide according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,938 tests for a test positive rate of 7.2%.

