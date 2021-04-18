The Eastern Shore reported four new test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with three in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack also reported another COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 48 tests for a test positive rate of 8.3%.

As of Sunday morning, Accomack has given 12,196 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9.186 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,871 have received one dose and 4,402 have been full vaccinated.

Virginia reported 942 additional CDOVID-19 test positives with 363 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12 to 910 statewide.

17 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable deaths remained unchanged.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,799 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

.