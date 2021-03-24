The Eastern Shore Health District reported one fewer overall COVID-19 test positive. Northampton reported one additional, but Accomack’s total test positive count was revised downward by two. The VDH does not provide clarifying information for the downward revisions. The Eastern Shore processed 40 tests for a test positive rate, with the one addition in Northampton, of 2.5%.

As of Wednesday morning, Accomack has given 9,705(29.7% of the County) individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,560(17%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 4,685 have been given one shot(39%) and 2,902 have received both(24%).

Virginia reported 813 additional test positives with 657 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 62 to 810 statewide.

Six additional deaths were reported statewide, probable deaths were unchanged.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,331 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

