Private funeral services for Mrs. Bertha L. Giddens, also known as “Tancy” of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 4P M from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Ralph Harmon officiating. Interment will be in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.