The Eastern Shore reported no new COVID-19 test positives, hospitalizations or deaths in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 49 tests in Monday’s numbers.

Virginia added 655 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 12 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell by 26 to 820 currently.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 13,084 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

.