1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF somebody to do light outdoor work 301-509-2684

3.Deluxe wooden office chair, black, hardly used $100 obo 757-695-0402

4.Vintage wood stove $100, vintage white and cream colored christening dresses, 1 long, 1 short $20 each, Kate Spade leather flip-flops, navy blue w/ bow and charm $25 757-787-7351

5.LF car 757-387-7279

6.Free firewood 710-2318

7.LF above ground pool w/ working parts 757-999-0083

8.Volvo inboard boat motor 4 cylinder 757-787-7969

9.Hospital bed in good condition $150 obo 443-497-8232

10.LF 2 captains chairs 442-5908

11.2011 Camaro w/ sunroof, leather interior $11,000, welcraft Excalibur boat, motor, and trailer 804-436-7350

12.Chihuahua $100 obo 678-6405

13.Masterforce gas grill, 5 knobs, 2 burners, temperature gauge $75 387-0805

14.Savage 270cal bolt action rifle to trade for Remington lever action 709-4362

15.Barn style roof shed w/ all vinyl siding $750 757-990-5436

16.Call after 5 757-710-5238 LF somebody to help repair a backhoe

17.Electric stove $125 757-350-0407

18.Craftsman 3pc. tool chest, black in color, stack-on 2pc $100 obo for all 5 710-4064

19.757-854-3978 LF chihuahua

20.LF utility trailer, LF 0 turn mower in good condition 757-709-2659 leave a message, serious inquiries only

21.2 brand new single bed box springs $25 apiece, 50cc scooter $500 710-7146

22.Engine hoist $100, cherry wood kitchen set $50, black and decker bandsaw $50 757-694-7704

23.4pc sectional sofa w/ reclining chair $225, baby crib and changing table $150 or separate 710-5600

24.LF somebody to do carpentry work on a ceiling 757-894-7577