1. LOOKING FOR OLD GLASS SLIDING DOOR PANELS WANTED TO BUILD GARDEN COLD FRAME FOR GROW VEGETABLES IN. THEY DONT HAVE TO HAVE THE FRAMES, THE STANDARD GLASS DOOR ITSELF IS WHAT IS NEEDED. I CAN PICK UP. 7574424546

2. 4×8 utility trailer with no title and needs some tlc. Nice project for $200 Have a large steamer trunk and Large vintage carpenters tool box. Looking for nice pistol and or shotgun . I will trade my items for a nice pistol or shotgun of equal value. 17573877506

3.Looking for someone to do a haul-out, to remove debris, old fence, etc from a field. Please call 321-505-6099.

4. Three 225/70R17 Ironman tires available at $35 each, or all three for $100. They’re in practically new condition. Located near Cape Charles, but can meet from Kiptopeake to Onley. I’m best reached by text or voice mail.17576950294

5.I have (5) 1/2 acre lots on 15521 Pungoteague Road in Pungoteague, VA certified for water and sewer for $22500.00 each for sale.17577091759

6. For Sale – 2004 Buick Century – garage kept- original owner- 136,000 miles. $5000 7577106004

7.91 Dodge power ram 250 3/4 ton 4wd club cab 92452 orig miles RUNS make offer 757-709-9507

8.Used furnace, was used for 3 BR house, Worked last time was in use, $400. Washer, turns on when plugged up but haven’t tried with water, $200. Call 757-442-1385

9. Looking for rental, I have 2 well taken care of cats. Can pay up to $625 per month. I work in Onley, trying to stay close to my work. Thank you. 7578946492

10. 4×8 Utility trailer needs a little tlc no title $150 firm large steamer trunk Large vintage tool box $100 very unique 3ft by 2 ft 7573877506

11. 8 hp evinrude outboard motor for parts $10, toaster oven works great $10, kerosene heater like new $40. 757-695-0402

12. 1985 nomad camper everything works $3200, located at bayside tire and auto Ask for Scott 7578183510

13. Electric fireplace new $80, 7577092268

14. Kayak with new straps $65, Small magnum box smart tv great tv and color, Cd player $20, 7576941382

15. Five foot Bush hog $500, 6950643

16. 7577092659, Small piano victory $300 obo, Perfect for a church

17. Lf BCR, 8948188

18. Salt treated lumber 4×4 and 6×6 with other sizes as well, will pick up scrap and junk for free, 6782566

19. Very nice vanity table w chairs brand new in box very fancy beige color, comes with Lighted mirror with 4 drawers $175, Monster high girls bike 12 inches great for 5-7 year old 30$, Monster high high school dollhouse very big comes with the dolls around 20 of them 150$, 4438801331

20. Lf suv type of vehicle doesn’t matter what brand NEAR SALISBURY

Does work for the church looking for something bigger to use,

Ford accord ‘98 needs transmission line $750 obo, 4104228973

21. Nice Camper shell sitting on 97 Ford f150 3rd door $125, 8941937