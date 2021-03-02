The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with three in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 38 tests for a test positive rate of 10.5%.

As of Tuesday morning, 6,277 residents of Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,117 have received both. In Northampton County, 3,125 have been given dose one and 1,695 have gotten the second.

Virginia reported 843 additional COVID-19 test positives with 542 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five to 1,128 statewide.

144 additional deaths were reported statewide, but this number reflects death certificates now being processed from the holidays. 16 additional probable deaths were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,760 tests for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

