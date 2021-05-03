The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported five new COVID-19 test positives and one hospitalization Monday morning. Northampton accounted for four of the test positives and the hospitalization, Accomack reported just one test positive. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 33 tests for a test positive rate of 12.1% and a seven day average of 7.5%.

As of Monday morning, Accomack County has given 12,991 individuals(39.7% of the County’s population) the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10,510(32.1%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,234(52.4%) have received the first dose and 5,134(43.1%) both.

Virginia reported 528 additional COVID-19 test positives and 83 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia fell by 62 to 708 statewide.

18 additional deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by 2.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,541 tests for a test positive rate of 5%.

