1.Crab steamer in excellent condition $25, 50 extra heavy duty tent pegs, $3 each or all for $75 757-787-7268

2.Northampton County personal property tax books 1782-1799 & 1821-1850, LF mix breed puppy within age range of 8 weeks and 4 months 757-999-0083

3.FREE Brand new Blue Queen sleep sofa, Large antique dining table w/ 8 chairs in okay condition 757-710-0961

4.275gal. oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-787-7483

5.LF hood for a John Deere LT155 mower 757-377-3689

6.FREE pecan wood 757-414-0505

7.LF 48in. deck for a John Deere 709-4287

8.16in. Husqvarna chainsaw model #142, just serviced, new blade, chain, etc $125 434-962-0286

9.FREE egg cartons, willing to trade for Eggs 757-894-3863

10.LF 1-2 bedroom apartment or house in Onancock or Chincoteague areas within a radius of 30 miles 973-997-1208

11.LF silver coins and sterling silver .925, LF any coins or paper money collections 845-260-3466

12.LF 5×8 trailer in good condition 757-414-3863

13.LF split rail/civil war fencing 914-589-5015

14.2 4ft crab scrapes $150 410-845-8346 call tomorrow morning after 7 AM

15.Tires 245-40-19, 2 Holly carburetors 2005 Electroglide Harley Davidson 387-2044

16.LF somebody to scrape and paint, putty windows, 757-710-1840

17.Remington 22 rifle $250 443-614-7379

18.2004 Subaru Outback station wagon, dependable $1,000 757-709-2242

19.LF center console boat w/ motor and trailer 607-437-4782

20.LF car or truck in good condition 609-780-4960

21.5ft bush hog $400 757-695-0643

22.Nylon Stake nets, wood stove, 4 tires 265-175-rIG on C78 16in. rims, plenty of tread 410-968-2045

23.Harley Davidson for sale. LF upright freezer, LF 10ft dump trailer, 757-894-8118

24.2 John Deere riding mowers 48 and 50in 757-302-0257

25.Large steamer trunk, large carpenters tool box 757-387-7506