The Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report attributed eight more COVID-19 test positives to the Eastern Shore, with five in Accomack and three in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 65 tests for a test positive rate of 12.3%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County officially surpassed the 10,000 mark in first dose vaccinations administered, reporting 10,062 residents, and 5,881 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 4,824 have been given the first dose and 2,982 have received both.

Virginia reported 1,125 additional COVID-19 test positives with 674 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 to 820 statewide.

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, no additional probable deaths were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,031 tests for a test positive rate of 6.2%.

