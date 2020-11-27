Related Posts
5 hours ago
We hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving! Our annual toy drive has begun. Unfortunately we were unable to conduct stuff the car at Walmart due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but we will accept donations at our office. Pictured (l-r): Deputy Lang, Deputy Traxler, Deputy Lenhoff, Deputy Cobb, Corporal Hodgson, and Sheriff Todd Wessells. ... See MoreSee Less