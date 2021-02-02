The Eastern Shore added in all COVID-19 categories Tuesday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County reported 23 additional COVID-19 test positives, one additional hospitalization and one additional death. Northampton County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 134 tests for a test positive rate of 20.8%.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,706 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 309 have been given both. In Northampton, 1,850 have been given the first dose and 125 have received the second.

Virginia reported 1,830 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 910 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 112 to 2,234 statewide.

18 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 25 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,925 tests for a test positive rate of 9.1%.

.