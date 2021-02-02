Funeral services for Mr. Albert Marshall of Salisbury, Md., formerly of Pocomoke, will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.  Mr. Albert Marshall was known as “Meat”.  A private family viewing will be held Saturday from 6 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Payne Road, Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.